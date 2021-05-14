ThreeFold Hits Market Cap of $8.06 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and $55,926.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.61 or 0.00655581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00081568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00233247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004552 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $595.67 or 0.01206750 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.01051220 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

