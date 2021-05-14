TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0422 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $16.74 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $804.79 or 0.01603286 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

