Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Tilly's alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

TLYS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 69,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,746. The company has a market capitalization of $356.15 million, a PE ratio of -91.08 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 151,812 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 144,424 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.