Tinicum Inc Sells 331,068 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Tinicum Inc cut its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,711,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 331,068 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream comprises approximately 33.9% of Tinicum Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tinicum Inc’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $78,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,324 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 668,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 582,495 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE AM opened at $9.22 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

