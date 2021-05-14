TOD’S’s (TODGF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday.

TOD’S stock remained flat at $$46.79 during trading on Thursday. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

