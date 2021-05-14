Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 119,777 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

NYSE:A traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.18. 5,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.98. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

