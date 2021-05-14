Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in 3M by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.60. 18,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,473. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.09. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

