Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. IDEX makes up 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $3,714,413 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

