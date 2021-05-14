Toews Corp ADV Acquires Shares of 9,200 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after buying an additional 1,502,023 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. 12,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,264. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

