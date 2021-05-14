Toews Corp ADV Has $2.63 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 260.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,364. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

