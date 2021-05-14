Toews Corp ADV Invests $938,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,670. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

