Toews Corp ADV Invests $943,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,533,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $88.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,400. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

