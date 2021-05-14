Toews Corp ADV Invests $949,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. 5,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

