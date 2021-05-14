Toews Corp ADV Makes New $952,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.93. 70,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

