Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.46. 3,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.80. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.11 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

