Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 6,100 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Zoetis accounts for about 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,250.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Zoetis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $171.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,217. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average of $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

