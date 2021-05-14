Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

