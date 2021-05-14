Tokenomy (TEN) Price Tops $0.0677

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $662,830.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00092649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $606.95 or 0.01195252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00066921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00113791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

