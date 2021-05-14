Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

