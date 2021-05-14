Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.23 on Friday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.