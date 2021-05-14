Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE TEAF opened at $14.23 on Friday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

