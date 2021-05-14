Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
NYSE TEAF opened at $14.23 on Friday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.