Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.53.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.