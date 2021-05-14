Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

