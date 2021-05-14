Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 306.8% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

