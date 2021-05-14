TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC opened at $41.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $411,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,309 shares of company stock worth $10,173,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.