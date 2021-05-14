Traders Buy High Volume of GoodRx Put Options (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 24,292 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,272% compared to the typical volume of 1,771 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $586,306.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,141,523 shares in the company, valued at $125,692,335.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

