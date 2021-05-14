Traders Buy High Volume of Jefferies Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,351 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 910% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,124 call options.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,744,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

JEF opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

