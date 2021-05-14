Traders Buy High Volume of Whole Earth Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,324 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 592% compared to the typical daily volume of 336 call options.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

