Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,601 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical daily volume of 630 call options.

MIC traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

