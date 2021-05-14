Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,601 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical daily volume of 630 call options.
MIC traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00.
Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.
About Macquarie Infrastructure
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.
