Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.31.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $182.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.