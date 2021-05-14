TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

RNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

Shares of RNW stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.01. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.82.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.