TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $586.57 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $303.51 and a one year high of $633.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $603.64 and a 200-day moving average of $587.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

