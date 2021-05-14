Travala.com Price Up 0.7% This Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $254.31 million and $15.59 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.10 or 0.00010076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00089241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.53 or 0.00607349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00234506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.30 or 0.01130250 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $616.38 or 0.01217304 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,846,253 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

