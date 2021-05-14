Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the period.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GME. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.