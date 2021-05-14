Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,182 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.63.

Shares of PNC opened at $196.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.