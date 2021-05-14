Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,300 Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATOM. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Atomera by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atomera by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Atomera in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATOM stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.91. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $343,016.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

