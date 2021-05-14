Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $196.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

