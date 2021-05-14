Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in ResMed by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,484,116. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $194.86 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

