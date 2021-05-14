Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.05 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330,330 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $353.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $204.24 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.