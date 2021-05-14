Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,328 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $151.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

