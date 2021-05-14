Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.18.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.