Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,484 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Insulet were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.93.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $226.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

