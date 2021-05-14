Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at National Bankshares

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.14.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.20. The company had a trading volume of 69,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,623. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$561.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.77. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.