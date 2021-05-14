Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

TLLYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trilogy International Partners from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

