Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Shares of TSE opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

