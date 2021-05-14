TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

TRIP stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. 13,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,865. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

