TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $5.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

TRUE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRUE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,818. The stock has a market cap of $451.54 million, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

