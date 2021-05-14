Truist Boosts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $144.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IBP has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.64.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

