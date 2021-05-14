Truist Securiti Comments on Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

GDP stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.11. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 28.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.