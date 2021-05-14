Truist Securiti Comments on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

REYN stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

